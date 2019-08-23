FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.70 target price on the energy company’s stock.

“We note that drilling is anticipated to test a total strike length of up to 900 meters (M) at the Miller prospect. In short, the planned work includes 3,000 m of step-out drilling from 14 drill holes, which aim to follow up on strong results achieved in FY18. We note that FY18 drill results from Miller were not included in the FY19 mineral resource update for Goldlund. We therefore believe that FY18 drilling, amid the proposed drill program for FY19, could add meaningful resources and value to the deposit.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered FutureFuel from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of FF stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $70.86 million during the quarter.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Terrance C. Z. Egger purchased 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $29,905.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FutureFuel by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FutureFuel by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in FutureFuel by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.