FY2020 Earnings Estimate for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Issued By Wedbush

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LB. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

LB stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.69. L Brands has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. L Brands had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 65,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

