FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Reduced by Analyst

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a report released on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.61 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

CHS stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $391.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.27. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimberly Roy Tofalli purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $50,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,881.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,741. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.90%.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

