GAP (NYSE:GPS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of GAP in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GAP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.73.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. GAP has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. GAP had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.45%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $291,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $585,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 65.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 103.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

