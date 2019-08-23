GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.07. GAP also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

GAP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,784. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

In other news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $291,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

