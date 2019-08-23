Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.13

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as low as $7.00. Garrison Capital shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 10,229 shares traded.

GARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Securities cut Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Garrison Capital by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 21,838 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 39.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 98.5% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 286,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 142,005 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrison Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GARS)

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

