Gemini Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00009701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00262964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.01309136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 6,966,986 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.