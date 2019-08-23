Gene Source Code Chain Market Cap Tops $3.03 Million (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $29,021.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00260870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.01304954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00094776 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,044,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

