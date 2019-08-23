General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.15 Million

Brokerages expect that General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) will post $96.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.10 million and the lowest is $94.20 million. General Finance posted sales of $93.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Finance will report full-year sales of $378.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.19 million to $380.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $392.00 million, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $393.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Finance.

GFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of GFN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. General Finance has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $227.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of General Finance by 1,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of General Finance by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of General Finance by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

