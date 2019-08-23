Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $19,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 967.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 125.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

