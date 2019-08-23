Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $63.67. 2,348,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,097,710. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,624 shares of company stock valued at $907,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

