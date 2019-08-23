Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON GPH opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.90) on Tuesday. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 565 ($7.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 356.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 370.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.28.

Get Global Ports alerts:

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.