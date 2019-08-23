Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) traded up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.30, 1,017,059 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 701,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.67 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Kimberly C. Perry purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 6,270.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 483.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

