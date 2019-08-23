Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading 6% Higher

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, 465,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 270,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Golden Minerals worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

