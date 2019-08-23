Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 220 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLEN. HSBC set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 305 ($3.99) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 297.75 ($3.89).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 232.30 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.85. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

