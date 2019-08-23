Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stake Decreased by MRA Associates USA LLC

MRA Associates USA LLC reduced its stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,973,286 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 12.0% of MRA Associates USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MRA Associates USA LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 213,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. 29,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

