Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) traded down 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.34, 1,118,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 694,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The stock has a market cap of $288.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.77 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alain Treuer sold 5,270 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $68,826.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,999.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Eugene Edwards bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,583 shares of company stock worth $2,295,901. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Green Plains by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 158.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 589,043 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Green Plains by 99.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 928,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 463,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $9,458,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

