Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

GPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,437. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 54.48%. The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 119.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 24.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

