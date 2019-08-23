Greg J. Thor Sells 2,507 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $72,978.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OFC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,681. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $175.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 89,540 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

