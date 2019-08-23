GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 685 Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $615.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $563.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.63.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $611.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of -745.82 and a beta of 1.76. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $257.52 and a one year high of $698.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.87.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

