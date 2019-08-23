GWM Advisors LLC Buys 149 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $8,561,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 713.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after buying an additional 38,891 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 24,179 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,345,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $752.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $714.20 and a 200-day moving average of $666.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $767.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 42.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.33.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

