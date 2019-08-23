GWM Advisors LLC Buys 302 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,891,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,034,000 after acquiring an additional 158,707 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 19,394,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497,390 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,320,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,068,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,172,000 after acquiring an additional 467,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.27. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.16 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,048,458 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

