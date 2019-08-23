GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chemical Bank raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 87.9% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 905,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 420.3% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 599,925 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 484,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,957. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

