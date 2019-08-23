GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its position in Ford Motor by 1,162.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 38.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 840,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,650. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

