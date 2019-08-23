H D Vest Advisory Services Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

H D Vest Advisory Services cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 451,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 92,355 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,052,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 65,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. 678,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,535. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

