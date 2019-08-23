H D Vest Advisory Services Has $1.86 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

H D Vest Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upped their target price on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $96,775.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,561.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $780,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,823.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,406 shares of company stock worth $45,207,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.30. 12,287,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.52 and its 200-day moving average is $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

