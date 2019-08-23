H D Vest Advisory Services Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

H D Vest Advisory Services decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 321,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,704,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.39. 24,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,698. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day moving average of $147.02. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $124.93 and a 12-month high of $155.83.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

