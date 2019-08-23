H D Vest Advisory Services Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

H D Vest Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after buying an additional 321,277 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after buying an additional 1,496,100 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,688,000 after buying an additional 314,442 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,404,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,969,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,877,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.90.

CAT traded down $3.48 on Friday, reaching $114.41. 1,084,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,702. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $159.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

