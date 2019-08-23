Halcón Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) Director Ares Management Llc Sells 4,045,000 Shares

Halcón Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) Director Ares Management Llc sold 4,045,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $444,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HKRSQ stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Halcón Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Halcón Resources had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 396.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Halcón Resources Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halcón Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

