Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,491 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 6,473,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,012,834. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

