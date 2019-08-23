HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Separately, Citigroup raised HANG SENG BK LT/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HANG SENG BK LT/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

