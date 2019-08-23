Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $213,379.92 in Stock

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $213,379.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martha Gervasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $212,792.40.

On Monday, June 17th, Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $202,106.88.

HIG stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,109,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 565,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,622,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,601 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

