HC Wainwright Analysts Give Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) a $11.00 Price Target

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) has been given a $11.00 price objective by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 228.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cerecor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of Cerecor stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 9,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,302. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $42,156.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 347,006 shares of company stock worth $1,363,017 in the last ninety days. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cerecor by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerecor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cerecor by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

