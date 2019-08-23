HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Sloane Robinson LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Sloane Robinson LLP cut its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 2.9% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 67.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $53,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

HDB traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.09. 89,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,572. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $85.43 and a 1 year high of $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

