Head to Head Review: Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) vs. Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) and Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacira Biosciences and Cerecor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira Biosciences $337.28 million 4.68 -$470,000.00 $0.29 130.83 Cerecor $18.33 million 8.26 -$40.05 million N/A N/A

Pacira Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Cerecor.

Volatility and Risk

Pacira Biosciences has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerecor has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of Cerecor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Pacira Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.3% of Cerecor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pacira Biosciences and Cerecor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira Biosciences 1 7 8 0 2.44 Cerecor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $54.64, suggesting a potential upside of 44.02%. Cerecor has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 173.84%. Given Cerecor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cerecor is more favorable than Pacira Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Pacira Biosciences and Cerecor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira Biosciences 2.04% 8.62% 3.90% Cerecor -231.68% -143.30% -42.73%

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure. It offers EXPAREL, a non-opioid medication administered at the time of surgery to control pain while reducing opioid requirements; and iovera system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. The company was formerly known as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira BioSciences, Inc. in April 2019. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device. The company is developing CERC-301, an orphan neurological indication for controlling neurologic adaptation; CERC-406 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; CERC-425, an orally active small molecule; CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy; and CERC-913, a protide nucleotide for the treatment of mitochondrial disorder. It also developing preclinical therapies CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803 for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

