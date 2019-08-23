Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Coverage Initiated at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.29.

HCAT opened at $42.94 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

