Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCSG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.29.

HCSG opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.199 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.54%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $244,865.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

