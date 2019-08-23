Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €90.00 by Deutsche Bank

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €90.00 ($104.65) price target from Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.50 ($100.58) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €93.16 ($108.32).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €86.98 ($101.14) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.81.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

