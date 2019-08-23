Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.50 ($100.58) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.16 ($108.32).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €86.44 ($100.51) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.81.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.