Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities upgraded Henry Boot to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Monday. Henry Boot has a fifty-two week low of GBX 228.16 ($2.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $311.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.60.

In other news, insider Darren Littlewood bought 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,317.50 ($1,721.55). Also, insider John T. Sutcliffe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total value of £75,300 ($98,392.79).

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

