Henry Boot plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.70 (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 236 ($3.08). 264,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,258. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 255.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. Henry Boot has a 52-week low of GBX 228.16 ($2.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $314.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Henry Boot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, insider John T. Sutcliffe sold 30,000 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £75,300 ($98,392.79). Also, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £1,317.50 ($1,721.55).

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

