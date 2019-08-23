Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Insider David Van Ludwig Acquires 88,105 Shares

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) insider David Van Ludwig acquired 88,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $49,338.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, David Van Ludwig acquired 137,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HGBL opened at $0.70 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 35.12% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

