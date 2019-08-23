Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,495,538. The company has a market capitalization of $232.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

