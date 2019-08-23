Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives $58.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $13,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 443.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 134,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 109,819 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.