Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $73,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.66. 11,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.52 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $158.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $774,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,221.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $1,528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,109,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and have sold 132,076 shares valued at $18,288,174. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.