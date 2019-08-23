Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 510,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $235,183.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,212. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.