Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.65.

Shares of HIBB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 287,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $277.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

