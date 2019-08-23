Hill Winds Capital LP Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Hill Winds Capital LP increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart comprises about 5.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.11% of CubeSmart worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,473.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $35.73.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.