Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,776,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,544,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,161,000 after buying an additional 309,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,665,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,376,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,741,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,230,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,911,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $156.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

