Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 61,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 255,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,330.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 37,817 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 404,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,975,254. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

